USWNT announces starting XI vs. Portugal in group stage match at 2023 World Cup

The United States go into Tuesday’s match in the group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup against Portugal needing a win or a draw to advance to the knockout round. Here’s how the Americans plan to start the game as they search for a spot in the round of 16.

GK: Alyssa Naeher

D: Emily Fox

D: Julie Ertz

D: Naomi Girma

D: Crystal Dunn

M: Rose Lavelle

M: Lindsey Horan

M: Andi Sullivan

F: Sophia Smith

F: Alex Morgan

F: Lynn Williams

Both Lavelle and Williams are getting the start for the Americans in this group stage finale. Williams is making her first appearance at this World Cup, replacing Trinity Rodman up front. Lavelle is seemingly coming in for Savannah DeMelo. Outside of those changes, the team is the same from the first two contests.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA is a -450 favorite on the moneyline in this contest. Portugal is priced at +1200, while a draw comes in at +550.