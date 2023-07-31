Who is the referee for Portugal vs. USA World Cup match?

Portugal and the United States meet in the final group stage match Tuesday with both teams hoping to make the round of 16. Portugal has to get a victory to advance, while USA can get in with a win or a draw. A loss doesn’t completely eliminate the Americans, depending on the result of the Vietnam-Netherlands game.

USA is a -400 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Portugal comes in at +950. A draw is priced at +450. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest.

Rebecca Welch will serve as the lead referee in this game. She officiated the South Korea-Colombia contest and gave out four yellow cards in that match. According to her prior referee stats, she averages 3.27 yellow cards per contest. The line for this match on cards is set at 2.5 (over -140, under -110).

Portugal are coming off a match where they committed 10 fouls, while the Americans managed 13 in a physical 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. We’ll see if Welch takes a more stern approach in this game given the recent fouling history. Here’s the rest of the crew.

Assistant referee: Natalie Aspinall

Assistant referee: Anita Vad

Fourth official: Anahi Fernandez Hernandez