Portugal vs. USWNT picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup rolls on when the United States faces Portugal on Tuesday, August 1 at 3 a.m. ET.

In their most recent match, the United States and the Netherlands ended in a 1-1 tie. However, despite both teams having four points, USA still top Group E over the Dutch thanks to a higher goal difference.

Portugal is currently third in Group E with three points. However, a win over the United States would put them through to the next round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Portugal v. USA

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Portugal: +1100

Draw: +500

USA: -400

Moneyline pick: United States -400

Despite leading the group, a slip against Portugal could lead to an unprecedented early USA exit. This Portuguese side shouldn’t be underestimated. The USA’s quality should secure a win, although they will see plenty of attacking pressure from a desperate Portugal team that knows its three points or bust in this scenario. This will allow the United States to find several counterattacking opportunities, particularly later in the game.

Some people may not like laying -400 odds. The spread is USA -1.5 for -130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and I believe that is in play as well.