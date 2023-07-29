World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group A

Group A will wrap up their group stage campaign with just one match left to go. All four teams will be in competition on Sunday, July 30 at 3 a.m. ET to see who will advance to the knockout rounds and who will make an early exit from the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

Group A

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

With two matches in the books for Group A in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup, everything rides on the final matchday as Switzerland, New Zealand, Philippines, and Norway battle for a spot in the round of 16. Nobody has clinched advancement yet, but nobody has been eliminated either.

Switzerland currently lead the group with four points after logging a win over the Philippines and a scoreless draw against Norway. Their final matchup will be against co-hosts New Zealand as the Football Ferns look to qualify for the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

No. 12 ranked Norway were the favorites to top the group ahead of the tournament, but they find themselves in last place with a loss to New Zealand in the opener and a draw with Switzerland. They’ll face off against the No. 42 Philippines, who are fresh off a 1-0 upset win over New Zealand on Tuesday.

After two matchdays, let’s go over qualification scenarios for each team.

Switzerland

Will advance with:

A win or draw against New Zealand

A loss to New Zealand and a Norway win over Philippines (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to New Zealand and a Philippines win over Norway

A loss to New Zealand and a Norway win over Philippines (with winning tiebreakers)

New Zealand

Will advance with:

A win over Switzerland

A draw with Switzerland and Norway win over Philippines (with winning tiebreakers)

A draw with Switzerland and Norway draw with Philippines

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to Switzerland

A draw with Switzerland and Philippines win over Norway

Philippines

Will advance with:

A win over Norway

A draw with Norway and New Zealand loss to Switzerland (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss to Norway

A draw with Norway and New Zealand draw with Switzerland

Norway

Will advance with:

A win over Philippines and Switzerland win over New Zealand

A win over Philippines and Switzerland draw with New Zealand (with winning tiebreakers)

A win over Philippines and Switzerland loss to New Zealand (with winning tiebreakers)

Will be eliminated with:

A loss or draw against Philippines

As a reminder, here’s how the tiebreakers work in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage:

Goal differential Goals scored in the group stage Head-to-head result between tied teams Goal differential from the match between tied teams Most goals scored in matches between tied teams Fair Play points: Teams are deducted one Fair Play point for each yellow card, three points for a second yellow leading to a red, four points for a straight red card, and five points for a yellow and a straight red card. Drawing of lots

Ahead of the World Cup, DraftKings Sportsbook had the following odds for each team to advance out of Group A. Norway was -2000, Switzerland was -150, New Zealand was -120 and Philippines was +2000.

Currently, Switzerland is -650 to advance with Norway priced at -400. New Zealand is priced at +175 while Philippines come in at +900.