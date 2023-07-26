Who is the referee for USA vs. Netherlands World Cup match?

The United States women’s national team will attempt to solidify its position at the women’s World Cup when the Americans meet the Netherlands in Wednesday’s group stage match. USA have one win under their belts heading into this second group match, and can go to the top of the group with another victory.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA is -145 on the moneyline in this contest. A draw is priced at +255 and the Netherlands come in at +450. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest.

The match will be officiated by Japanese refereee Yoshimi Yamashita. She has officiated 56 matches across all competitions, including the Norway-New Zealand match at this World Cup. In the 56 matches, she has issued 122 yellow cards and one red card. The line for cards is set at 2.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook (over -105, under -130). Yamashita only gave one card in the Norway-New Zealand match.

Here’s a look at the rest of the crew for the match.

Assistant Referee 1: Makoto Bozono

Assistant Referee 2: Naomi Teshirogi

Fourth Official: Kim Yu-Jeong