USWNT vs. Netherlands picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The USWNT will play their second match of the group stage as they face off against the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup final. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Wellington Regional Stadium as the Americans look to solidify their position for advancement to the round of 16 by taking all three points. All the action can be seen on Fox or via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA v. Netherlands

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -150

Draw: +260

Netherlands: +475

Moneyline pick: USA -150

The Americans are the favorites in this one, but not by much as they face off against the No. 9 ranked Netherlands. It’ll be a wildly different matchup than their group stage opener where they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over tournament debutants Vietnam.

The Netherlands last met up against the USWNT in the Olympics on July 30, 2021 as the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in their quarterfinal matchup. The Americans went on to win 4-2 in a penalty shootout, staying undefeated against the Orange Lionesses through their last nine meetings. The most notable matchup came in the 2019 women’s World Cup when they faced off against each other in the final. Second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle secured the 2-0 win and the Americans’ fourth World Cup trophy.

The USWNT will look to take all three points again as they’re riding some great momentum from their group stage opener. Sophia Smith notched two goals and an assist against Vietnam and will hope for a similar performance against the Dutch side. Take the Americans to bag the win and move closer to clinching a spot in the round of 16.