USWNT announces starting XI in group stage match at 2023 World Cup vs. Vietnam

The United States women’s national team begins its title defense at the 2023 women’s World Cup Friday in group stage play against Vietnam. Here’s a look at how the USWNT will line up in this contest.

GK: Alyssa Naeher

D: Crystal Dunn

D: Naomi Girma

D: Emily Fox

M: Lindsay Horan

M: Julie Ertz

M: Savannah DeMelo

M: Andi Sullivan

F: Trinity Rodman

F: Sophia Smith

F: Alex Morgan

There are some big surprises here, especially with the United States going with three true defenders. Ertz will likely adopt more of a holding position, and DeMelo gets the nod in the midfield. The midfield was the most likely to be shaken up ahead of the tournament, but the front line is set as expected with Morgan, Smith and Rodman.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USWNT is -20000 to get the win over Vietnam (+5500) in this contest. A draw comes in at +5000. Morgan and Smith are both expected to be among the scorers. In fact, they are expected to score multiple goals. Morgan is -180 to score 2+ goals, while Smith is listed at -110. The total is set at 6.5, so the oddsmakers are expecting plenty of goals in this match.