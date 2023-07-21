Who is the referee for USA vs. Vietnam World Cup match?

The United States women’s national team will begin its title defense at the 2023 women’s World Cup against Vietnam in the first group stage match for Group E. Vietnam are making their World Cup debut, while the Americans are going for history of their own with a three-peat.

USA is the massive favorite in this match, coming in at -20000 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is listed at +5500, and Vietnam comes in at +5000. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this game.

The match will be officiated by referee Bouchra Karboubi, who is relatively inexperienced when it comes to managing games. She’s only served as the referee in 19 matches across all competitions, which means there could be some additional whistles for play that might be deemed less physical by a more experienced referee.

In two career international friendlies, Karboubi handed out nine yellow cards. The line for cards in this match is set at 1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over priced at -140 while the under comes in at +105.

Here’s a look at the rest of the crew for this match.

Assistant Referee 1: Fatiha Jermumi

Assistant Referee 2: Soukaina Hamdi

Fourth Official: Ivana Martincic