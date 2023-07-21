USWNT vs. Vietnam picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group E will get play started on Friday evening when the United States takes on Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local time) as No. 32-ranked Vietnam will look to upset the defending World Cup champions and No. 1-ranked team in the world. you can catch all the action on Fox with a livestream available on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA v. Vietnam

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -20000

Draw: +5000

Vietnam: +5500

Moneyline pick: USA -20000

The USWNT come in as the massive favorites, which is no surprise considering they’re ranked the best team in the world after winning the last two WWC titles in a row. Vietnam will be making their debut in the tournament, already marking a historic day for their country regardless of how they fare in the group stage.

It’s all but guaranteed that the United States will secure a win, but it remains to be seen by how many goals. We know what the USWNT are capable of especially after they famously steamrolled Thailand in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup with a 13-0 victory. Alex Morgan scored five goals while six other players also ended up scoring.

The USWNT has landed in a tough group this year, with the Netherlands and Portugal coming up after Friday night’s match. Don’t expect them to hold anything back against Vietnam as they’ll need the win and all the goals they can muster to ensure a sizable goal differential.

Vietnam has already suffered some blowouts in recent matches including a 9-0 loss to Spain just last week in a pre-tournament friendly. They’ll look to at least get on the score sheet against the Americans, but don’t expect them to pull off the upset of a lifetime as the USWNT should cruise to a comfortable win in the opener.