Tour de France results: Who won stage 18, who leads overall standings

The 18th stage of the 2023 Tour de France has come to a close. Kasper Asgreen finished atop the podium and was followed by Pascal Eenkhoorn and Jonas Abrahamsen. This stage’s finish was perfect for sprinters trying to earn their teams some extra points as the final lead change happened mere meters from the finish line. The peloton made a huge push at the end, but they seemingly misjudged when to begin the push as they simply ran out of track to overtake Asgreen.

The peloton heads back into a hilly stage ahead of the final mountain stage. Stage 19 will see the cyclists race 172.8 kilometers from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny. There are two categorized climbs, but otherwise a lot of ups and downs in modest hilly conditions.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 18.

Stage 18 top finishers