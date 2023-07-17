 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 British Open Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Open Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the final major of the year.

By DKNetworkStaff
Rory McIlroy looks over his putt on the 14th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Open Championship is here, and according to the sportsbooks Rory McIlroy will be the favorite to take home the Claret Jug that just slipped through his grasp last year.

McIlroy heads to Royal Liverpool coming off a win at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open last week. The four-time major winner now has 24 career victories on the PGA TOUR, but no major trophies since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Right behind him is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose best finish in this event was a T8 at Royal St. George’s in 2021. Scheffler was T3 at the Scottish Open, and has finished in the Top 5 of his last seven tournaments, though he is without a victory over that stretch.

Jon Rahm has played a lighter schedule than some of his peers after his 2023 Masters win in April, playing just six times since the second week in April. The World No. 3 and two-time major winner has struggled more in this event than the other majors as well; his T3 at Royal St. George’s two years ago is his only Top 10 in six starts in the event.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Open Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2023 Open Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +650 +165 −120
Scottie Scheffler +700 +165 −125
Jon Rahm +1200 +280 +140
Cameron Smith +1600 +360 +180
Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +210
Brooks Koepka +2000 +400 +210
Xander Schauffele +2200 +500 +230
Tyrrell Hatton +2200 +500 +240
Tommy Fleetwood +2200 +450 +230
Patrick Cantlay +2200 +500 +230
Rickie Fowler +2200 +500 +240
Dustin Johnson +3000 +650 +300
Shane Lowry +3500 +650 +300
Jordan Spieth +3500 +650 +300
Collin Morikawa +3500 +650 +300
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 +800 +360
Joohyung Kim +4000 +800 +360
Justin Rose +4500 +900 +400
Wyndham Clark +4500 +900 +400
Tony Finau +5000 +1000 +450
Max Homa +5000 +900 +400
Cameron Young +5000 +1000 +450
Sam Burns +5500 +1100 +500
Minwoo Lee +5500 +1100 +500
Justin Thomas +5500 +1100 +500
Bryson DeChambeau +5500 +1100 +500
Robert MacIntyre +6000 +1200 +500
Talor Gooch +7000 +1200 +550
Patrick Reed +7000 +1200 +550
Hideki Matsuyama +8000 +1400 +600
Adam Scott +8000 +1400 +650
Sungjae Im +9000 +1600 +700
Ryan Fox +9000 +1600 +700
Corey Conners +9000 +1600 +650
Jason Day +9000 +1800 +700
Russell Henley +10000 +1800 +750
Keegan Bradley +10000 +1800 +750
Brian Harman +10000 +1800 +750
Louis Oosthuizen +11000 +2000 +850
Denny McCarthy +11000 +2000 +800
Si Woo Kim +13000 +2200 +900
Padraig Harrington +13000 +2200 +900
Joaquin Niemann +13000 +2200 +900
Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1100
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000 +3000 +1200
Lucas Herbert +18000 +3500 +1200
Harris English +18000 +3500 +1200
Sepp Straka +18000 +3000 +1200
Byeong Hun An +18000 +3000 +1200
Kurt Kitayama +20000 +3500 +1400
Gary Woodland +20000 +3500 +1200
Adrian Meronk +20000 +3500 +1200
Matthew Jordan +20000 +3500 +1400
Branden Grace +20000 +3500 +1200
Thomas Detry +25000 +4500 +1600
Seamus Power +25000 +4000 +1400
J.T. Poston +25000 +3500 +1400
Rasmus Hojgaard +25000 +4000 +1600
Alexander Bjork +25000 +4000 +1400
Ewen Ferguson +25000 +4000 +1400
Thorbjorn Olesen +25000 +4000 +1600
Alex Noren +25000 +4000 +1400
Adam Schenk +25000 +4000 +1600
Victor Perez +30000 +5000 +1800
Thomas Pieters +30000 +4500 +1600
Jordan Smith +30000 +4500 +1600
Emiliano Grillo +30000 +5000 +1800
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000 +5500 +1800
Chris Kirk +30000 +4500 +1600
Phil Mickelson +30000 +5000 +1800
Tom Hoge +30000 +5000 +1800
Taylor Moore +30000 +5500 +1800
K.H. Lee +35000 +6000 +2200
Billy Horschel +35000 +6000 +2200
Daniel Hillier +35000 +6000 +2200
Andrew Putnam +35000 +6000 +2000
Nick Taylor +35000 +5500 +2000
Brendon Todd +35000 +6000 +2000
Abraham Ancer +40000 +6500 +2200
Pablo Larrazabal +40000 +8000 +2800
Lee Hodges +40000 +7000 +2200
Michael Kim +40000 +7500 +2500
Yannik Paul +40000 +6500 +2200
Keita Nakajima +40000 +7500 +2500
Davis Riley +40000 +6500 +2200
Henrik Stenson +40000 +6500 +2200
Matt Wallace +40000 +6500 +2200
David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +2200
Francesco Molinari +50000 +8000 +2800
Richard Bland +50000 +9000 +3000
Laurie Canter +50000 +9000 +3000
Rikuya Hoshino +50000 +8000 +3000
Takumi Kanaya +50000 +8000 +3000
Kyungnam Kang +50000 +8000 +2800
Joost Luiten +50000 +8000 +2800
Richie Ramsay +50000 +8000 +2500
Guido Migliozzi +50000 +9000 +3000
Adrian Otaegui +50000 +8000 +2500
Antoine Rozner +50000 +8000 +2800
Matthew Southgate +50000 +9000 +3000
Danny Willett +60000 +10000 +3500
Kalle Samooja +60000 +11000 +3500
Jorge Campillo +60000 +10000 +3500
Alex Fitzpatrick +60000 +11000 +3500
Romain Langasque +60000 +11000 +3500
Thriston Lawrence +60000 +11000 +3500
Charl Schwartzel +60000 +11000 +3500
Stewart Cink +80000 +13000 +4000
Dan Bradbury +80000 +15000 +4500
Ben Griffin +80000 +13000 +4500
Zach Johnson +80000 +11000 +3500
Jazz Janewattananond +80000 +13000 +4500
David Micheluzzi +80000 +13000 +4500
Marcel Siem +80000 +13000 +4500
Scott Stallings +80000 +13000 +4000
Connor Syme +80000 +15000 +4500
Sami Valimaki +80000 +13000 +4500
Adri Arnaus +100000 +15000 +5500
Alejandro Canizares +100000 +18000 +5500
Seungsu Han +100000 +18000 +5500
Ernie Els +100000 +18000 +5500
Bio Kim +100000 +20000 +6500
Hurly Long +100000 +18000 +5500
Trey Mullinax +100000 +18000 +5500
Taiga Semikawa +100000 +15000 +5000
Callum Shinkwin +100000 +18000 +5500
Nacho Elvira +150000 +25000 +6500
Kazuki Higa +150000 +25000 +7000
Christo Lamprecht +150000 +30000 +8000
Travis Smyth +150000 +25000 +7000
Shubhankar Sharma +150000 +25000 +7000
Brandon Robinson Thompson +150000 +30000 +8000
Marc Warren +150000 +30000 +8000
Zack Fischer +200000 +30000 +9000
Jose Luis Ballester +200000 +30000 +9000
Oliver Wilson +200000 +35000 +10000
Tiger Christensen +250000 +40000 +18000
Kyle Barker +250000 +40000 +13000
Haydn Barron +250000 +40000 +15000
Harrison Crowe +250000 +35000 +11000
Darren Clarke +250000 +40000 +20000
Oliver Farr +250000 +40000 +15000
Kensei Hirata +250000 +40000 +15000
Hiroshi Iwata +250000 +40000 +13000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +250000 +40000 +18000
Taichi Kho +250000 +40000 +20000
Alex Maguire +250000 +35000 +11000
Marco Penge +250000 +40000 +20000
Connor McKinney +250000 +40000 +20000
Martin Rohwer +250000 +40000 +11000
Ockie Strydom +250000 +40000 +20000
John Daly +500000 +50000 +40000
Graeme Robertson +500000 +50000 +30000
Michael Stewart +500000 +50000 +30000
Gunner Wiebe +500000 +50000 +30000
Kazuki Yasumori +500000 +50000 +30000

More From DraftKings Network