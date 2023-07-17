Opening odds for 2023 British Open Championship

The 2023 Open Championship is here, and according to the sportsbooks Rory McIlroy will be the favorite to take home the Claret Jug that just slipped through his grasp last year.
McIlroy heads to Royal Liverpool coming off a win at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open last week. The four-time major winner now has 24 career victories on the PGA TOUR, but no major trophies since the 2014 PGA Championship.
Right behind him is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose best finish in this event was a T8 at Royal St. George’s in 2021. Scheffler was T3 at the Scottish Open, and has finished in the Top 5 of his last seven tournaments, though he is without a victory over that stretch.
Jon Rahm has played a lighter schedule than some of his peers after his 2023 Masters win in April, playing just six times since the second week in April. The World No. 3 and two-time major winner has struggled more in this event than the other majors as well; his T3 at Royal St. George’s two years ago is his only Top 10 in six starts in the event.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Open Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2023 Open Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+650
|+165
|−120
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|+165
|−125
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|+280
|+140
|Cameron Smith
|+1600
|+360
|+180
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+450
|+210
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|+400
|+210
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|+500
|+230
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2200
|+450
|+230
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|+500
|+230
|Rickie Fowler
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Dustin Johnson
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|+650
|+300
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|+650
|+300
|Collin Morikawa
|+3500
|+650
|+300
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Joohyung Kim
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Justin Rose
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Wyndham Clark
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Cameron Young
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Sam Burns
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Minwoo Lee
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Justin Thomas
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Robert MacIntyre
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Talor Gooch
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Patrick Reed
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Sungjae Im
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Ryan Fox
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Corey Conners
|+9000
|+1600
|+650
|Jason Day
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Russell Henley
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Keegan Bradley
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Denny McCarthy
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Padraig Harrington
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Joaquin Niemann
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Lucas Herbert
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Harris English
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sepp Straka
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Byeong Hun An
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Gary Woodland
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adrian Meronk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Matthew Jordan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Branden Grace
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Thomas Detry
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Seamus Power
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Alexander Bjork
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Ewen Ferguson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Alex Noren
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Adam Schenk
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Victor Perez
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Thomas Pieters
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Jordan Smith
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Emiliano Grillo
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Chris Kirk
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Phil Mickelson
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Tom Hoge
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Taylor Moore
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|K.H. Lee
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Billy Horschel
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Daniel Hillier
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Andrew Putnam
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Nick Taylor
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brendon Todd
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Abraham Ancer
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Michael Kim
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Yannik Paul
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Keita Nakajima
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Davis Riley
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Henrik Stenson
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Matt Wallace
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Francesco Molinari
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Richard Bland
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Laurie Canter
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Kyungnam Kang
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Joost Luiten
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Richie Ramsay
|+50000
|+8000
|+2500
|Guido Migliozzi
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Adrian Otaegui
|+50000
|+8000
|+2500
|Antoine Rozner
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Matthew Southgate
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Danny Willett
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kalle Samooja
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Jorge Campillo
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Romain Langasque
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Thriston Lawrence
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Stewart Cink
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Dan Bradbury
|+80000
|+15000
|+4500
|Ben Griffin
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Zach Johnson
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|David Micheluzzi
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Marcel Siem
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Scott Stallings
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Connor Syme
|+80000
|+15000
|+4500
|Sami Valimaki
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Adri Arnaus
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Alejandro Canizares
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Seungsu Han
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Ernie Els
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Bio Kim
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Hurly Long
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Trey Mullinax
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Taiga Semikawa
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Nacho Elvira
|+150000
|+25000
|+6500
|Kazuki Higa
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000
|Christo Lamprecht
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Travis Smyth
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Marc Warren
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Zack Fischer
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Jose Luis Ballester
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Oliver Wilson
|+200000
|+35000
|+10000
|Tiger Christensen
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Kyle Barker
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Haydn Barron
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Harrison Crowe
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Darren Clarke
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Oliver Farr
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Kensei Hirata
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Hiroshi Iwata
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Taichi Kho
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Alex Maguire
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Marco Penge
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Connor McKinney
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Martin Rohwer
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Ockie Strydom
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|John Daly
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Graeme Robertson
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Michael Stewart
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Gunner Wiebe
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Kazuki Yasumori
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000