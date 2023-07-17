Opening odds for 2023 British Open Championship

The 2023 Open Championship is here, and according to the sportsbooks Rory McIlroy will be the favorite to take home the Claret Jug that just slipped through his grasp last year.

McIlroy heads to Royal Liverpool coming off a win at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open last week. The four-time major winner now has 24 career victories on the PGA TOUR, but no major trophies since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Right behind him is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose best finish in this event was a T8 at Royal St. George’s in 2021. Scheffler was T3 at the Scottish Open, and has finished in the Top 5 of his last seven tournaments, though he is without a victory over that stretch.

Jon Rahm has played a lighter schedule than some of his peers after his 2023 Masters win in April, playing just six times since the second week in April. The World No. 3 and two-time major winner has struggled more in this event than the other majors as well; his T3 at Royal St. George’s two years ago is his only Top 10 in six starts in the event.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Open Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.