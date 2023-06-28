 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France odds heading into Stage 1

We take a look at the current odds for the 2023 Tour de France as the opening stage approaches.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow leader jersey crosses the finish line during the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023, Stage 8 a 152.8km stage from Le Pont-de-Claix to La Bastille – Grenoble Alpes Métropole 498m / #UCIWT / on June 11, 2023 in Grenoble Alpes Métropole, France. Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France will begin on Saturday, July 1. This will be the 110th iteration of the cycling tournament and will begin in Bilbao, Spain. The course weaves through France throughout the month of July and is scheduled to wrap up in Champs-Elysees, Paris on July 23.

Jonas Vingegaard enters the 2023 Tour de France with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +105 and is followed by Tadej Pogačar (+120), Jai Hindley (+1400), Enric Mas Nicolau (+1400), and Richard Carapaz (+2800) as the participants with the best chance to win. Vingegaard won last year, and Pogačar finished second. Geraint Thomas took third place a year ago but is not in this year’s field.

Looking forward to the first stage, Tadej Pogačar has the best odds to win it at +350. Mathieu van der Poel (+400), Wout Van Aert (+450) and Mattias Skjelmose (+900) follow.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Tour de France.

2023 Tour de France Opening Odds

Participant Odds
Jonas Vingegaard +105
Tadej Pogacar +120
Jai Hindley +1400
Enric Mas Nicolau +1400
Richard Carapaz +2800
Tao Geoghegan Hart +3000
David Gaudu +3000
Daniel Martinez +3500
Wout Van Aert +5000
Tom Pidcock +5000
Mikel Landa +5000
Romain Bardet +6500
Egan Bernal +6500
Ben O'Connor +6500
Simon Yates +6500
Adam Yates +6500
Joao Almeida +8000
Alexander Vlasov +8000
Carlos Rodriguez +8000
Sepp Kuss +10000
Julian Alaphilippe +10000
Wilco Kelderman +10000
Jack Haig +15000
Matteo Jorgenson +15000
Jay Vine +15000
Pello Bilbao +20000
Thymen Arensman +20000
Pavel Sivakov +20000
Brandon McNulty +20000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +20000
Emanuel Buchmann +25000
Louis Meintjes +25000
Alexey Lutsenko +25000
Johan Esteban Chaves +25000
Sergio Higuita +30000
Rigoberto Uran +30000
Thibaut Pinot +30000
Giulio Ciccone +30000
Michael Woods +30000
Mark Padun +30000
Hugh Carthy +40000
Lennard Kamna +40000
Guillaume Martin +40000
Tobias Foss +50000
Santiago Buitrago +50000
Ruben Guerreiro +50000
Rohan Dennis +50000
Bob Jungels +50000
Andreas Leknessund +50000
Jakob Fuglsang +50000
Ivan Ramiro Sosa +50000
Domenico Pozzovivo +50000
Ion Izagirre +60000
Warren Barguil +80000
Wout Poels +80000
Juan Pedro Lopez +80000
Pierre Latour +80000
Davide Formolo +80000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +80000
Sam Oomen +80000
Koen Bouwman +80000

