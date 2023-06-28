Tour de France odds heading into Stage 1

The 2023 Tour de France will begin on Saturday, July 1. This will be the 110th iteration of the cycling tournament and will begin in Bilbao, Spain. The course weaves through France throughout the month of July and is scheduled to wrap up in Champs-Elysees, Paris on July 23.

Jonas Vingegaard enters the 2023 Tour de France with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +105 and is followed by Tadej Pogačar (+120), Jai Hindley (+1400), Enric Mas Nicolau (+1400), and Richard Carapaz (+2800) as the participants with the best chance to win. Vingegaard won last year, and Pogačar finished second. Geraint Thomas took third place a year ago but is not in this year’s field.

Looking forward to the first stage, Tadej Pogačar has the best odds to win it at +350. Mathieu van der Poel (+400), Wout Van Aert (+450) and Mattias Skjelmose (+900) follow.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Tour de France.