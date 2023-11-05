 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MRI confirms Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 vs. Raiders

Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 9. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNetworkStaff Updated
Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

Monday update: Jones’ MRI has confirmed what the team feared. He has an ACL tear and is out for the season, per Jonathon Jones. The team will likely look to add a quarterback to their current duo of Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley while Tyrod Taylor recovers from a rib injury.

Update: The Giants fear that quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL in the team’s Week 9 game against the Raiders. He will receive an MRI for further information.

Update: Jones has been officially ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. There is no update on his injury at this point other than it is to his knee. The Giants trail the Raiders 24-0 in the third quarter as Tommy DeVito has completed one pass for 11 yards and thrown two interceptions.

Update: Jones was able to walk to the locker room without assistance, but he is headed to the locker room for more medical evaluation.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Raiders. He put pressure on his leg after a play and his knee appeared to buckle. Tommy DeVito, his backup with Tyrod Taylor also injured, will take over while they examine Jones. The Raiders lead 7-0.

More From DraftKings Network