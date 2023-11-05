MRI confirms Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 vs. Raiders

Monday update: Jones’ MRI has confirmed what the team feared. He has an ACL tear and is out for the season, per Jonathon Jones. The team will likely look to add a quarterback to their current duo of Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley while Tyrod Taylor recovers from a rib injury.

A roughly nine-month recovery from ACL reconstruction would have #Giants QB Daniel Jones ready during training camp next summer. His $35.5 million salary for 2024 is fully guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2023

Update: The Giants fear that quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL in the team’s Week 9 game against the Raiders. He will receive an MRI for further information.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

Update: Jones has been officially ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. There is no update on his injury at this point other than it is to his knee. The Giants trail the Raiders 24-0 in the third quarter as Tommy DeVito has completed one pass for 11 yards and thrown two interceptions.

Update: Jones was able to walk to the locker room without assistance, but he is headed to the locker room for more medical evaluation.

Daniel Jones leaves the blue injury tent and walks gingerly to the tunnel. No cart. No assistance. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) November 5, 2023

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Raiders. He put pressure on his leg after a play and his knee appeared to buckle. Tommy DeVito, his backup with Tyrod Taylor also injured, will take over while they examine Jones. The Raiders lead 7-0.