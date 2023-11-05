Opening odds for Browns vs. Ravens in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this crucial AFC North matchup while providing our initial insights on how this will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Browns vs. Ravens Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Ravens -5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens -218, Browns +180

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Ravens -218, Browns +180

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -3

Moneyline: Ravens -150, Browns +130

The Ravens are on a roll right now, as they have won four straight games to climb to a 7-2 record. That is currently tied with the Kansas City Chiefs as the best record in the AFC. The defense has seemingly improved as the season has progressed, and the offense is firing on all cylinders with 30+ points in three straight games.

The Browns are fresh off a convincing home victory over the Arizona Cardinals, putting them at 5-3 on the season. QB Deshaun Watson is back in action after missing several games with a shoulder injury, but the real headline in Cleveland has been the performance of the defense, which many consider to be one of the top units in the NFL.

These two teams met in Cleveland on October 1, and the Ravens dominated with a 28-3 road victory. That was one of the games that Watson missed, and the Browns had trouble moving the ball with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. This should be an extremely tight divisional battle between two solid defenses, and I like the underdog to cover the spread for that reason.

Pick: Browns +5