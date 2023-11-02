What Reignmakers Football Customers Need to Know About November Franchise Score Update

Just in time for the holiday season, Reignmakers Football has its November Franchise Score Snapshot.

And just like the October Franchise Score Snapshot, there will be $200K in DK Dollars up for grabs with the November Snapshot!

Snapshot Time

The November Franchise Score Snapshot will happen on November 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Visit the Reignmakers Football Sets Page for more information on set drops this season to contribute to your Franchise Score ranking!

Prizing

The top 2,000 Reignmakers Football customers on the Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard will receive prizing in DK dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of that payout structure:

