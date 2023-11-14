“Instant Win” Cards Provide New Reward to Reignmakers Football

Primetime Booster Packs are getting a major upgrade for Week 11 and 12.

Some of these packs, the first of which will be dropping on November 15 for Week 11’s Monday Night Football game, will feature a brand new type of Reignamkers card — Instant Win cards.

What Are Instant Win Cards?

Players who pull an Instant Win card from a Primetime Pack will receive a reward in DK Dollars via the Trade-In Portal.

There are two types of Instant Win cards that a customer can pull:

$100 in DK Dollars

$1,000 in DK Dollars

How to Acquire Instant Win Cards

Instant Win cards will be featured in Primetime Packs for the following two games:

Week 11’s MNF game

Week 12’s SNF game

The Week 11 MNF Primetime Packs will be dropping on November 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET. The packs will be available while supplies last until November 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Week 12 SNF Primetime Packs will be dropping on November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET. The packs will be available while supplies last until November 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Primetime Packs will cost $14.99 per pack. Instant

Primetime Packs that don’t Feature Instant Win Cards

Not all Primetime Packs will include instant Win cards. Those that do not will receive a full showdown lineup for the game their pack applies to.

The player cards featured in these packs will be either CORE or RARE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Eligibility and entry restrictions apply. U.S. only. 18+ only. Ends 11/20 @ 8 PM ET. See Official rules and free method of entry at https://dknetwork.draftkings.com/fantasy-advice/2023/11/13/23960032/2023-primetime-booster-monday-11-20-23-sweepstakes-official-rules. Prizing issued as DK Dollars. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars do not expire and must be wagered 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Florida, Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DK Network info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!