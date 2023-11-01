Fantasy fallout: Impact of Falcons starting Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting atop the NFC South but still feel like they need to make a change under center. The Falcons are benching Desmond Ridder in favor of backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The move may not be permanent, but Atlanta clearly wants to see if it can give itself a better chance of winning with Heinicke as the starter.

Fantasy outlook for Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke’s last chance as the starter came last season with the Washington Commanders. He played in nine games and threw for 1,859 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Heinicke isn’t much of a dual-threat quarterback but he added 96 yards and another score on 28 caries. For now, you should wait and see how Heinicke does against the Minnesota Vikings before adding him to your lineup.

How QB change impacts Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Falcons RBs

London is currently dealing with a groin injury, but this move at quarterback could help his outlook. So far, he has 37 receptions on 57 targets for 438 yards and two touchdowns. His target share should at least stay the same, if not increase with the switch.

Pitts has to be in the running for the most underutilized tight end in the league. He has 333 yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions. If the transition to Heinicke is successful, Pitts should start seeing more consistent work in the offense and may finally be able to be the fantasy football threat we all expected.

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have weekly upside, but the split backfield is a head-scratching decision by head coach Arthur Smith. If the switch to Heinicke is indeed an improvement over Ridder, then the passing game should help to open the running game further.