Pick on the Moneyline for Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 5

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play their final home game of 2023 against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday and send their ace to the mound.

Texas Rangers (-115, 8.5) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks and has been a different pitcher at home than on the road, registering a 2.67 ERA with 0.75 home runs and 1.7 walks per nine innings allowed at home between the regular season and playoffs compared to a 4.52 ERA on the road with 1.3 home runs and 2.8 walks per nine innings in the road.

Gallen also gets the backing of the better bullpen with the team entering Tuesday’s Game Four with a 2.48 ERA in the bullpen and 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed since September 1 while the Rangers bullpen had a 4.65 ERA with just under 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed in that same span entering Game Four.

The Rangers counter with Nathan Eovaldi getting the start on the mound, who is 4-0 in decisions this postseason with the team 5-0 in his starts, but is coming off of surrendering five runs in 4 2/3 innings in Game One against the Diamondbacks.

Dating back to the regular season, Eovaldi has allowed at least three runs in seven of his last 10 starts and since September 1, across his last 11 starts, Eovaldi has a 5.82 ERA with just under 1.8 home runs per nine innings allowed.

While the Rangers lead the American League in home runs per game, they have the largest power drop away from home of any MLB team, hitting nearly 1.8 home runs per game at home compared to just under 1.2 home runs per game on the road.

With Gallen having his best results at home coupled with the Rangers being 20th in the league in home runs per plate appearance on the road compared to second at home, the Diamondbacks will fly to Texas with momentum and a Game Five win.

The Play: Diamondbacks -105