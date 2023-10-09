Deshaun Watson not practicing Monday ahead of Week 6 vs. 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their Week 5 bye, which followed a bad 24-3 loss to division rival Baltimore. The Browns were without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson in that loss, and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ineffective.

Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury, but was reportedly cleared to play if he could, but he couldn’t and decided to take the bye week to get back to 100% Unfortunately, it appears he is not 100% coming out of the bye, as he was not practicing. Watson was working inside, but who knows exactly what that means.

QBs Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker handled all the reps with Deshaun Watson working inside Monday #Browns pic.twitter.com/yQVQiJUx1c — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 9, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

There is still a good chance that Watson can get back to practicing this week and get ready for a tough matchup with the 49ers, but if not, we would likely see Thompson-Robinson again. The 49ers would be an extremely tough matchup for the rookie and would likely mean we downgrade their fantasy players even more than usual.