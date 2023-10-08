Anthony Richardson suffers shoulder injury, questionable to return in Week 5 vs. Titans

Update: Richardson is questionable to return. That seems like an optimistic designation, but hopefully it means he’s not as bad as it looked.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson QUEST to return with right shoulder injury vs #Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 8, 2023

Update: Richardson appeared to be in real pain and was gingerly holding his arm as he went back to the locker room. It would be a huge surprise to see him return in this game.

Update: Richardson has gone to the locker room for more tests.

Anthony Richardson landed hard on his shoulder on a designed run in the second quarter and quickly pointed to his shoulder. He was in obvious pain as he walked off the field. Gardner Minshew is now in the game.

Richardson was having a good game, completing 9-of-12 passes for 98 yards. The Colts lead 10-6 late in the second quarter.

The Colts rookie quarterback already missed a game with a concussion and has now missed time in three of his four games.