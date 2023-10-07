 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Should Cam Rising redshirt this season? Will Utah quarterback sit out the rest of 2023?

Rising is still missing in action halfway through the season. Is he looking at the transfer portal as an option?

By Grace McDermott
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising celebrates with teammates after defeating the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was the talk of the Pac-12 town last season, leading the Utes to a Pac-12 championship over USC before tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl. He has been on the road to recovery for 10 months now and still has yet to be seen on the field for a game. Utah has not publicized any timeline for his return. Backups Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson have been filling in for him, but can we really expect Rising to return to the Utah field this season?

Rising recently revealed that in addition to tearing his ACL, he also tore his meniscus, MPFL, and MCL in the Rose Bowl. This means that the team likely knew ahead of the season that Rising would not be returning within the first half of fall, but did not make that information public.

Rising, now 24 years old, will have missed half of the season if he sits out on Saturday as Utah faces Cal. At this point, it may be the best decision for his career to sit out the remainder of the season and start looking toward 2024 — whether that’s at Utah or at a different big-name school that would give him more NIL earning opportunities. He has played at Utah since 2019, but could have his sights set on a school that needs a quarterback — USC, perhaps, who will lose Caleb Williams this offseason.

If he doesn’t stay in the Pac-12, Alabama is another option, as they don’t seem to have much faith in their current QB lineup. Michigan’s JJ McCarthy will likely leave for the draft, and Notre Dame will lose Sam Hartman after this season. If he’s hoping to play at the next level, Rising should redshirt this season and focus on preparing for 2024, whether that’s in Salt Lake or elsewhere.

