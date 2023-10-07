Should Jaden Rashada redshirt this season? Will ASU quarterback sit out the rest of 2023?

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada has now missed multiple weeks of the season with an undisclosed injury. Rashada, a true freshman, was originally named the Sun Devils’ starter this season, but played in just two games before his injury began to keep him off the field.

Rashada still has time to redshirt this season if head coach Kenny Dillingham and he think it’s a good idea. He would have more time to develop, and would have eligibility into 2027 if he sits out the rest of the year. Right now, the Sun Devils are 1-4 and have self-imposed a postseason ban. There shouldn’t be much of a rush to get Rashada back on the field, with several other capable QBs on the depth chart and no chance of a Pac-12 championship in sight.

Rashada has played in just two games this season, and keep in mind college players can compete in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility. So if the five-star recruit is at full health later in the season, perhaps he takes some snaps as the season winds to a close.

Rashada is expected to be out at least through the middle of October, but this injury could turn out to be a blessing in disguise to help his college career.