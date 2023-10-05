Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec moves to tight end for Panthers per report

The Pitt Panthers are 1-4 in 2023, with an anemic offense averaging just 5.1 yards per play and no wins against FBS opponents. And it’s fair to say drastic measures have been taken, as the starting quarterback in sixth-year senior Phil Jurkovec will now play as a tight end according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jurkovec is at his third college, starting at Notre Dame where he threw a total of 18 passes in nine games in South Bend. Before the 2020 season he headed to Boston College, where across three injury-plagued seasons as the starter he was 404-679 for 5184 yards and 35 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

But it’s been a struggle for Jurkovec at Pitt in 2023, where he’s 57-112 818 yards with six TD’s and three picks. He’s added 59 yards on the ground and a score, but he’s not exactly known for his mobility.

The 6’5, 230 lb. Jurkovec has never caught a pass in his career. Previously the backup, Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux now takes over as the starting quarterback. The redshirt sophomore is 12-27 for 145 yards with has one touchdown and two INT’s in 2023, after throwing just 35 passes in Happy Valley over the last two seasons.

The current bye week would be the time to make this change, as the Panthers host the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals on October 14. Expect DraftKings Sportsbook to open as around a touchdown favorite in Acrisure Stadium, pending UL’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday.