Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Browns in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

Below, we’ll break down the opening odds for this matchup and provide our initial thoughts on how this game will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Cardinals vs. Browns Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Browns -8.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Browns -380, Cardinals +300

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Browns -8.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Browns -375, Cardinals +295

May 12

Point spread: Browns -7

Moneyline: Browns -285, Cardinals +240

There’s no need to sugarcoat it: the Cardinals are flailing at the moment. Despite being competitive in their first three games, which included a Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Cardinals have lost five straight games — all by a touchdown or more. Their most recent setback was a 31-14 loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns have showcased a very strong defense throughout the season, but this team still has plenty of question marks. That includes the status of QB Deshaun Watson, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. The Browns managed to squeak past the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts with PJ Walker at quarterback, but they fell at the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 24-20 last week.

The Browns should be able to run the ball and then stifle a struggling Arizona offense. Expect Cleveland to leverage their capable defense to find favorable field position and enough scoring opportunities to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Browns -8.5