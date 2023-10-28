How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Notts County

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday with a familiar foe. Wrexham will face Notts County, who joined the Red Dragons as promoted teams from the National League a season ago.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Notts County

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Both Wrexham and Notts County have made good on their promotion, flying towards the top of EFL League Two early in the season. Three points separate the two sides in the table, with Notts County sitting in second with 30 points and Wrexham one spot behind with 27 points. Both sides have been leaky at the back in league play but have also remained great offensively.

Wrexham have won three of their last four league matches, while Notts County have bounced back from a draw and a loss with two wins in a row. We’ll see how these former National League clubs fare in their first encounter with each other this season as EFL League Two sides.