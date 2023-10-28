Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The crossover boxing scene takes on the heavyweight division with an exhibition fight this weekend. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) and former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou (17-3, 12 KOs in MMA) are scheduled for 10 rounds live from Saudi Arabia.

Fury-Ngannou will stream on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, October 28 with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Fury gets his first fight of the year, with his last bout ending with a swift 10th-round TKO win over Derek Chisora. The lineal heavyweight champion of the world has won 6 consecutive fights, including knockouts over Tom Schwarz, Deontay Wilder (twice), and Dillian Whyte. The 35-year-old will likely use this exhibition as a warm-up before his mega-fight with unified heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk.

Ngannou begins his boxing career after a dominant nine-year career in the UFC. The 37-year-old had won 5 of his last 6 fights in the octagon by knockout, unifying the heavyweight title before stepping away. Ngannou signed a groundbreaking contract with the Professional Fighters League in January 2023 after talks with the UFC stalled. This multi-fight deal gives him flexibility and more importantly a shot at some of the best in the world.

This highly anticipated bout adds yet another chapter in the boxing/MMA crossover rivalry. Fury is a -1400 betting favorite for this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ngannou enters with +750 underdog odds.

Tune in on Saturday as we will be providing live updates and round-by-round analysis.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD