Full undercard for Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos women’s featherweight fight

Undisputed women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) is set to defend her titles against WBA mandatory challenger Danila Ramos this Friday, October 27. The bout will take place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN.

Serrano stands alone in the women’s featherweight ranks, currently holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles. After suffering her first career loss to Katie Taylor on April 30, 2022, Serrano has won back her IBF title (over Sarah Mahfoud) and WBA title (over Erika Cruz). In her last bout, she defeated Heather Hardy by way of unanimous decision on August 5. Serrano also advocated for this bout to be 12 3-minute rounds, making it the first women’s championship to be fought under these regulations.

Ramos defeated Brenda Karen Carbajal by way of split decision on August 18, earning mandatory challenger rights for the WBO belt and getting this bout. The 38-year-old out of Brazil fights orthodox and started her professional journey in 2017. Now, she gets the chance of a lifetime opposite Serrano and makes her first fight appearance in the United States.

The co-main event features a bantamweight showdown between up-start pro Antonio Vargas (15-1, 8 KOs) and veteran Hernan Marquez (47-10-2, 33 KOs). The WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title is on the line.

In the main event, Serrano is a -2500 betting favorite, while Ramos enters a +1200 underdog. The favored method of victory is Serrano by KO (-165), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos