Eagles QB Jalen Hurts came out of the locker room late after halftime against the Dolphins in Week 7. Marcus Mariota spent some time warming up, but Hurts put on a knee brace and is playing as usual. He is injured or he wouldn’t wear a knee brace which will slow him down and likely make a “brotherly Shove” less effective.

It’s hard to know when his injury occurred, but his last play of the first half was a sack. Hurts is 12-of-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown, including a one-yard touchdown run.