Opening odds for Rams vs. Cowboys in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

Below, we’ll run through the Rams vs. Cowboys odds via DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 8 while highlighting the line movement over time.

2023 NFL odds: Rams vs. Cowboys Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Cowboys -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Cowboys -258, Rams +210

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Cowboys -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -225, Rams +185

May 12

Point spread: Cowboys -8

Moneyline: Cowboys -245, Rams +205

The Cowboys are coming off one of their best wins of the season as they picked up a 20-17 win over the Chargers in Week 6 on Monday night. Now they’ll be fresh off a bye week. Dak Prescott will be looking to put together another good game after going 21-for-30 for 272 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers (he has six touchdowns and four interceptions on the season), while running back Tony Pollard will look to put his disappointing week (30 yards on 15 carries) behind him. The Cowboys' defense held the Chargers to 57 yards rushing and forced Justin Herbert to throw an interception, and they’ll strive to play like that against the Rams if they want to pick up the win.

The Rams have been up-and-down this season, and they’ll bring a 3-4 record into this NFC matchup after falling 24-17 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. Los Angeles was outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter of that game, as the Steelers came back to notch a road victory. Puka Nacua continued his fantastic rookie season with 8 catches for 154 receiving yards in that game, and he’ll continue to be a difference-maker even with Cooper Kupp healthy.

I’m leaning toward the underdog Rams to keep this one close and cover the spread in this game. Los Angeles has been in every game they have played this season, even against top-flight competition. This one should be close, and that makes the Rams a solid pick while getting points.

Pick: Rams