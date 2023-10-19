What to do with Raiders in Week 7 fantasy football lineups after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out?

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the NFL season. The Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has already been ruled out for the matchup. We don’t know who will replace him between the rookie Aidan O’Connell and veteran Brian Hoyer. How does this injury impact using the Raiders in your Week 7 fantasy football lineups?

.@Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the @ChicagoBears — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 19, 2023

When thinking of the fantasy-relevant players for Las Vegas, it starts with wide receiver Davante Adams. The team’s best pass-catcher has expressed disdain for his team’s performance this season and their lack of consistent winning. Even with a backup quarterback, it could be a squeaky wheel that gets the oil situation, and Adams could be in line for even more targets. No matter who starts, Adams is worth at least a flex spot this week.

Josh Jacobs is the overall RB15 in half-PPR scoring heading into this week. There are six teams on bye, plus other running back injuries around the league, so you are likely going to be playing him this week, regardless of the quarterback situation.

Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer have had weeks of relevance this year with Garoppolo. Unfortunately, they are both too risky to start unless you are in 14-team leagues or larger, in which you could flex Meyers and start Mayer as a streaming tight end if needed. Otherwise, they remain DFS longshots and fantasy irrelevant.