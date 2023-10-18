Jimmy Garoppolo misses practice ahead of Week 7 vs. Bears

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed practice on Wednesday ahead of the Raiders’ Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo sustained a back injury in Week 6 against the Patriots and left the stadium in an ambulance.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) will not practice today. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 18, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

If Garoppolo doesn’t play, which seems like a likely scenario at this point, either Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will come in for the Raiders. Hoyer is the Raiders’ first backup, but the last time Garoppolo sat out, the Raiders started O’Connell. Hoyer came in to finish the game against the Pats and passed for 102 yards, and when O’Connell faced the Chargers, he put up 238 yards and an interception.

If Garoppolo is out, you may be thinking about sitting the Raiders receivers this week. However, the Raiders are facing the Bears, and Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers could still be solid earners this week against this Chicago defense.