Justin Fields ruled OUT in Week 6 vs. Vikings

Update: Fields has been ruled out with a throwing hand injury. We should hopefully learn more about the extent of the injury after the game.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has been forced from the game after a third down sack. He is now headed to the locker room and backup Tyson Bagent is warming up. Fields appeared to be favoring his wrist when forced out of the game, but we have nothing official on that as of yet.

The Bears trail the Vikings 12-6 midway through the third quarter. Fields has had a down game compared to his last two, as he has just 58 yards passing, but does have 46 yards on the ground.

Fields had four touchdown passes in each of his last two games against the Broncos and Commanders. Chicago may need to make a decision to keep or move on from Fields if they end up with an early draft pick in 2024.