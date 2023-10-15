 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimmy Garoppolo leaves stadium in ambulance with back injury in Week 6 vs. Patriots

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury in Week 6. Here are the latest updates.

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Update: Garoppolo appears to have been taken by an ambulance from the stadium, per Heidi Fang. Hopefully it is just the team being cautious with his back injury.

Update: Garoppolo is doubtful to return with a back injury.

Update: Garoppolo has not returned to the Raiders sideline, and backup Brian Hoyer is taking snaps with the Las Vegas center. Rookie Aidan O’Connell is inactive this week.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a lower leg injury in Week 6 against the Patriots. He walked off the field of his own accord, but headed to the locker room after talking to trainers on the sidelines. Brian Hoyer is Garoppolo’s backup. Before the injury, Garoppolo had 162 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

