Jimmy Garoppolo leaves stadium in ambulance with back injury in Week 6 vs. Patriots

Update: Garoppolo appears to have been taken by an ambulance from the stadium, per Heidi Fang. Hopefully it is just the team being cautious with his back injury.

I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) October 15, 2023

Update: Garoppolo is doubtful to return with a back injury.

Tracy Wolfson reports Jimmy Garoppolo has a back injury and is doubtful to return — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 15, 2023

Update: Garoppolo has not returned to the Raiders sideline, and backup Brian Hoyer is taking snaps with the Las Vegas center. Rookie Aidan O’Connell is inactive this week.

Jimmy G is not currently on the @Raiders sideline. Brian Hoyer was taking snaps with Andre James. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 15, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a lower leg injury in Week 6 against the Patriots. He walked off the field of his own accord, but headed to the locker room after talking to trainers on the sidelines. Brian Hoyer is Garoppolo’s backup. Before the injury, Garoppolo had 162 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Jimmy G banged up pretty good. Kind of threw his helmet down when he got to the sideline, then immediately took a seat on the bench to talk to trainers. Now he's headed to the locker room. Looks like a foot/lower leg — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 15, 2023

More to come.