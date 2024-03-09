Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Dustin Poirier-Benoit Saint-Denis, Poirier wins by second-round KO [VIDEO]

Live results: Dustin Poirier wins via KO-2 over Benoit Saint-Denis (2:32)

DUSTIN POIRIER JUST SLEPT SAINT DENIS #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/sQkTedU0bo — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 10, 2024

UFC 299 takes place this Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The PPV event kicks off with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. To close out the show, main card coverage begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

The co-main event has a pair of lightweights in #3 Dustin Poirier and #13 Benoit Saint-Denis facing off.

Poirier (29-8) fell short in his recent fight, losing in the BMF title fight to Justin Gaethje via second-round knockout. “The Diamond” made his UFC debut back in 2011 and over the course of his career defeated Conor McGregor (twice), Max Holloway, and Michael Chandler to name a few.

Saint-Denis (13-1) has been red-hot of late, winning his last five fights by stoppage. “God of War” finished Matt Frevola via first-round knockout with a tremendous head kick at UFC 295 last November. Now he eyes a victory over a top three fighter in the division.

Saint-Denis enters a -225 betting favorite as Poirier has +185 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Saint-Denis to win by submission (+140), according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis round-by-round results

Round 1 — Saint-Denis 10-9

Saint-Denis goes for an early takedown and Poirier escapes it swiftly. Saint-Denis working off the back of Poirier, attempting to wear him down. Poirier evades again. Leg kick to the body from Saint-Denis. Poirier shoots back a right hand. Saint-Denis with another takedown and he’s outworking the veteran at the moment. Late armbar attempt from Saint-Denis. Round ends.

Round 2 — Poirier KO

Left uppercut from Poirier and Saint-Denis stunned momentarily. Saint-Denis avoids Poirier’s guillotine and now is mounted. Neck crank applied by Saint-Denis and Poirier somehow makes his way back to his feet. Body punches from Saint-Denis. BIG RIGHT HAND from Poirier and Saint-Denis is OUT COLD. What a turnaround and Poirier wins by a vicious punch!