Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Sean O’Malley-Marlon Vera 2 at UFC 299

The UFC bantamweight title is on the line as reigning champion Sean O’Malley takes on challenger Marlon Vera this weekend at UFC 299. The 12-bout card takes place live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Live coverage of the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. on ESPN+PPV.

This will be a rematch at 135 pounds as Vera got the best of O’Malley in their first meeting, winning by first-round TKO. A lethal kick to the calf of O’Malley followed up with some swift strikes from Vera sealed the deal back in 2020.

O’Malley (17-1) defeated Aljamain Sterling by way of second-round TKO at UFC 292. “Suga” is known for his fast hands and kill switch ability to finish his opponent in a split second. Now he gets a chance to avenge his only loss at the UFC level and successfully defend his belt.

Vera (23-8) also picked up a win at UFC 292, out punching Pedro Munhoz toward an unanimous decision victory. “Chito” has won five of his last six fights and is the only active fighter in the division to beat O’Malley.

O’Malley enters a -270 betting favorite in the bantamweight title clash as Vera has +220 odds to win. The favored method of victory is O’Malley to win by decision (+110), according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera round-by-round results

Round 1 — TBD

Round 2 — TBD

Round 3 — TBD

Round 4 — TBD

Round 5 — TBD