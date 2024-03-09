How to watch UFC 299 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 299 is set to get going this weekend from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between defending champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley and #5 Marlon “Chito” Vera. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with the prelims following up at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with O’Malley-Vera 2 to close it out.

O’Malley enters as the betting favorite with -258 odds, while Vera has +210 odds to win. The favored method of victory is O’Malley to win by decision (+100), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is the full streaming details for this weekend’s event.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 299 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $90.98 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 299 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 299 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $79.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.