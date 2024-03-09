 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC 299 topped by Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera fighting at bantamweight.

By Mike Turay
UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 299 is set for this Saturday, March 9, and will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The preliminary card features a battle of top 10 heavyweights as #5 Curtis Blaydes takes on #7 Jailton Almeida. Blaydes is a savvy veteran who brings a lot of big fight DNA to the table. Almeida has won six straight fights and is looking to crack the top 5 rankings in the division.

Another pair of notable fights on the card showcase the welterweight division as #4 Gilbert Burns and #11 Jack Della Maddalena face off. Burns has 11 first-round finishes and will need a breakthrough performance to counter Maddalena’s fierce array of combinations. #13 Kevin Holland and Michael Page will also take center stage. Page is a former Bellator standout making his highly-touted UFC debut and takes on an experienced Holland.

The co-main has #3 Dustin Poirier taking on #13 Benoit Saint-Denis in a lightweight clash. In his last fight, Poirier was defeated by Justin Gaethje by way of second-round KO. St-Denis is rolling, winning his last five fights including a first-round KO of Matt Frevola at UFC 295. A win here would make a good case for a title fight against current champion Islam Makhachev.

Lastly, the action packed main card concludes with a bantamweight rematch between reigning champion Sean O’Malley and #5 Marlon Vera. “Suga” is seeking revenge as “Chito” got the best of him in their previous fight. Vera won via first-round TKO back in 2020 and gave O’Malley his first career defeat.

O’Malley enters a -258 betting favorite in the bantamweight title clash as Vera has +210 odds to win. The favored method of victory is O’Malley to win by decision (+100), according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

  • Main event: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, for O’Malley’s bantamweight title
  • Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis lightweight
  • Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight
  • Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight
  • Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos, lightweight
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

  • Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins, light heavyweight
  • Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian, heavyweight
  • CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev, flyweight
  • Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz, women’s flyweight

