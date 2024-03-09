Full card for UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

UFC 299 is set for this Saturday, March 9, and will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The preliminary card features a battle of top 10 heavyweights as #5 Curtis Blaydes takes on #7 Jailton Almeida. Blaydes is a savvy veteran who brings a lot of big fight DNA to the table. Almeida has won six straight fights and is looking to crack the top 5 rankings in the division.

Another pair of notable fights on the card showcase the welterweight division as #4 Gilbert Burns and #11 Jack Della Maddalena face off. Burns has 11 first-round finishes and will need a breakthrough performance to counter Maddalena’s fierce array of combinations. #13 Kevin Holland and Michael Page will also take center stage. Page is a former Bellator standout making his highly-touted UFC debut and takes on an experienced Holland.

The co-main has #3 Dustin Poirier taking on #13 Benoit Saint-Denis in a lightweight clash. In his last fight, Poirier was defeated by Justin Gaethje by way of second-round KO. St-Denis is rolling, winning his last five fights including a first-round KO of Matt Frevola at UFC 295. A win here would make a good case for a title fight against current champion Islam Makhachev.

Lastly, the action packed main card concludes with a bantamweight rematch between reigning champion Sean O’Malley and #5 Marlon Vera. “Suga” is seeking revenge as “Chito” got the best of him in their previous fight. Vera won via first-round TKO back in 2020 and gave O’Malley his first career defeat.

O’Malley enters a -258 betting favorite in the bantamweight title clash as Vera has +210 odds to win. The favored method of victory is O’Malley to win by decision (+100), according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, for O’Malley’s bantamweight title Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis lightweight

Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos, lightweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass