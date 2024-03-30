How to watch UFC Fight Night: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

UFC Fight Night is set to take place live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. The main card concludes with a showdown between top women’s flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. The fight will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a 14-fight main card. There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Blanchfield is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC women’s flyweight division. The 24-year-old has won six fights in a row, with three of her last four victories coming by submission. In her last bout, Blanchfield outperformed Talia Santos and won via unanimous decision.

Fiorot is ranked No. 3 in the women’s flyweight division. The 34-year-old defeated former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas by way of a unanimous decision in her last bout. Like Blanchfield, she has also won her last six fights in the octagon.

Blanchfield is an early betting favorite at -198 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Fiorot is betting at +164.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.