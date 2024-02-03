How to watch UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between top-15 middleweights #8 Roman Dolidze and #11 Nassourdine Imavov. The fight will be held on Saturday, February 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ as it headlines a six-fight main card. There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Dolidze (12-2) last fought against Marvin Vettori at UFC 286, losing by unanimous decision. The 35-year-old had won four straight prior to that loss, including KO wins over Kyle Daukus, Phil Hawes, and Jack Hermansson. A striker who likes to compliment his punches with solid takedowns, he’s ready to add another win to his record.

Imavov (12-4) lost to previous middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland by unanimous decision last January. That defeat was followed up with a No Contest via accidental head clash in a bout with Chris Curtis at UFC 289. The 28-year-old out of France is searching for a signature win that can propel him up the middleweight division rankings.

Imavov is a -175 betting favorite as Dolidze enters with +145 underdog odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored method of victory in the main event is Imavov to win by KO (+215).

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.