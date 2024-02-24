How to watch UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval 2 via live stream

The CDMX Arena in Mexico City will be the site for a showdown between flyweights Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. The fight will be held on Saturday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card. There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Moreno is a previous two-time UFC flyweight champion, defeating Kai Kara-France and Deiveson Figueiredo to capture the belt on separate occasions. His latest title defense was unsuccessful, losing to Alexandre Pantoja by split decision last July at UFC 290. “The Assassin Baby” has faced Royval already, winning by first-round TKO victory in their first fight.

Royval looks to avenge his TKO loss to Moreno four years ago and climb up the flyweight division ranks. “Raw Dawg” had his three-fight winning streak snapped by Pantoja at UFC 296, that bout was also for the flyweight title. Stepping in for Amir Albazi on about two months' notice, the winner of this one most certainly can expect a title shot against Pantoja at UFC 301 in May.

Moreno is an early betting favorite at -290 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Royval is betting at +235. The favored method of victory is Moreno to win by decision (+140).

UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs. Royval 2 will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.