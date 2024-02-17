 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria at UFC 298

We break down pre-fight odds, provide round-by-round odds, and get you the eventual result for Alexander Volkanovski-Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

By Mike Turay
UFC 294: Makhachev v Volkanovski 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC featherweight title is on the line as UFC 298 takes place this Saturday, February 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The PPV event kicks off with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. To close out the show, main card coverage begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, #3 Robert Whittaker and #6 Paulo Costa clash at 185 pounds. The main event features Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, facing off for Volkanovski’s undisputed UFC featherweight title.

Volkanovski enters with -148 odds to win, while Topuria has +124 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Volkanovksi to win by Decision or KO (+250), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria round-by-round results

Round 1 — TBD

Round 2 — TBD

Round 3 — TBD

Round 4 — TBD

Round 5 — TBD

