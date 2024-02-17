Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria at UFC 298

The UFC featherweight title is on the line as UFC 298 takes place this Saturday, February 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The PPV event kicks off with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. To close out the show, main card coverage begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, #3 Robert Whittaker and #6 Paulo Costa clash at 185 pounds. The main event features Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, facing off for Volkanovski’s undisputed UFC featherweight title.

Volkanovski enters with -148 odds to win, while Topuria has +124 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Volkanovksi to win by Decision or KO (+250), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria round-by-round results

Round 1 — TBD

Round 2 — TBD

Round 3 — TBD

Round 4 — TBD

Round 5 — TBD