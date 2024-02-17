 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 298 Volkanovski-Topuria live results: Full list of winners, stoppages from Saturday’s PPV event [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 298 from the Honda Center in California on Saturday, February 17 through the main event of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria.

By Mike Turay
UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC featherweight title is on the line and highlights the main card of UFC 298 taking place this Saturday, February 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The PPV event kicks off with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. To close out the show, main card coverage begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, #3 Robert Whittaker and #6 Paulo Costa face off in a battle of top-10 middleweights. Whittaker is the betting favorite with -225 odds to win, while Costa has +185 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Whittaker to win by decision (+110).

The main event features a blockbuster matchup of Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, clashing for Volkanovski’s undisputed UFC featherweight title. Volkanovski enters with -135 odds to win, while Topuria has +114 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Volkanovksi to win by Decision or KO (+250), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below we’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 298 card wraps up.

Main Card

  • Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, for Volkanovski’s featherweight title
  • #3 Robert Whittaker vs. #6 Paulo Costa, middleweight
  • #8 Ian Garry vs. #10 Geoff Neal, welterweight
  • #3 Henry Cejudo vs. #2 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight
  • #15 Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Preliminary Card

  • #3 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Amanda Lemos, women’s strawweight
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima won TKO-2 over Junior Tafa (1:14)
  • Rinya Nakamura won UD-3 over Carlos Vera (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Zhang Mingyang won KO-1 over Brendson Ribeiro (1:41)
  • Danny Barlow won KO/TKO-3 over Josh Quinlan (1:18)

Early Preliminary Card

  • Miranda Maverick won UD-3 over Andrea Lee (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Oban Elliott won UD-3 over Val Woodburn (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

