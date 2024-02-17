The UFC featherweight title is on the line and highlights the main card of UFC 298 taking place this Saturday, February 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The PPV event kicks off with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. To close out the show, main card coverage begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, #3 Robert Whittaker and #6 Paulo Costa face off in a battle of top-10 middleweights. Whittaker is the betting favorite with -225 odds to win, while Costa has +185 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Whittaker to win by decision (+110).

The main event features a blockbuster matchup of Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, clashing for Volkanovski’s undisputed UFC featherweight title. Volkanovski enters with -135 odds to win, while Topuria has +114 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Volkanovksi to win by Decision or KO (+250), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below we’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 298 card wraps up.

Main Card

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, for Volkanovski’s featherweight title

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, for Volkanovski’s featherweight title #3 Robert Whittaker vs. #6 Paulo Costa, middleweight

#8 Ian Garry vs. #10 Geoff Neal, welterweight

#3 Henry Cejudo vs. #2 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

#15 Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Preliminary Card

#3 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Amanda Lemos, women’s strawweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima won TKO-2 over Junior Tafa (1:14)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima finishes Junior Tafa after injuring his leg in the first round #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/IcXeyETRjI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2024

Rinya Nakamura won UD-3 over Carlos Vera (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

HE REMAINS UNDEFEATED‼️



Rinya Nakamura get the UD at #UFC298 to extend his win streak to 9 pic.twitter.com/PI68zTtk4Z — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2024

Zhang Mingyang won KO-1 over Brendson Ribeiro (1:41)

ZHANG MINGYANG RIGHT HAND LEFT HOOK KNOCKS OUT RIBEIRO EARLY #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/2Vlu97VZPU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024

Danny Barlow won KO/TKO-3 over Josh Quinlan (1:18)

DANNY BARLOW WITH THE VICIOUS THIRD ROUND KNOCKOUT #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/MqpvSllsDq — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024

Early Preliminary Card