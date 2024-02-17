 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa: How to watch UFC 298 main card fight via live stream

We go over how to watch the Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa middleweight fight on UFC 298, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Mike Turay
UFC 290: Whittaker v Du Plessis Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 298 will take place this weekend in Anaheim, California live from the Honda Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 17, and will feature a co-main event of Robert Whittaker-Paulo Costa.

These two will hit the octagon around 11:45 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the other undercard fights.

Whittaker is the betting favorite, with -238 odds to win while Costa has +195 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Whittaker by decision (+110), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 298 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

