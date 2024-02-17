How to watch UFC 298 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 298 is set to get going this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and #3 Ilia Topuria. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with the prelims following up at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Volkanovski-Topuria fight to close it out.

Volkanovski enters with -125 odds to win, while Topuria has +105 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Volkanovski to win by decision (+250), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is the full fight card along with streaming options for this weekend’s event.

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, for Volkanovski’s featherweight title

#3 Robert Whittaker vs. #6 Paulo Costa, middleweight

#8 Ian Garry vs. #10 Geoff Neal, welterweight

#3 Henry Cejudo vs. #2 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

#15 Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#3 Mackenzie Dern vs. #7 Amanda Lemos, women’s strawweight

#15 Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweight

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight

Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn, welterweight

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweight

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 298 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $90.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 298 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The preliminary card for UFC 296 will air on UFC Fight Pass and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $79.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.