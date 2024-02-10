How to watch UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer. The fight will be held on Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card. There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Hermansson (23-8) comes into this one in search of a victory with his last win coming against Chris Curtis in July 2022. In December 2022, Roman Dolidze stopped Hermansson via second-round TKO. The 35-year-old will do his best to get back on track and work back up the ranks of the middleweight division.

Pyfer (12-2) has won three fights in a row after earning a contract on the Contender Series back in July 2022. “Bodybagz” made headlines with back-to-back first-round KO wins over Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert. In his last bout he stopped Abdul Razak Alhassan in the second round via technical submission.

Pyfer is a -220 betting favorite as Hermansson enters with +210 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Pyfer to win by KO (+100), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.