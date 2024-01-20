How to watch UFC 297 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 297 is set to get going this weekend from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, January 20. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a UFC middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and #2 Dricus Du Plessis. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Strickland-Du Plessis fight to close it out.

Strickland enters with -118 odds to win, while Du Plessis has -102 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Du Plessis to win by KO (+200), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is the full fight card along with streaming options for this weekend’s event.

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: ( C ) Sean Strickland vs. #2 Dricus Du Plessis, for Strickland’s middleweight title

#2 Raquel Pennington vs. #3 Mayra Bueno Silva, for vacant women's bantamweight title

Mike Malott vs. #13 Neil Magny, welterweight

#14 Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

#9 Movsar Evloev vs. #4 Arnold Allen, featherweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight

Gllian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women’s strawweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson, welterweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick, flyweight

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 297 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $90.98 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 297 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The preliminary card for UFC 297 will air on ESPNEWS, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $79.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.