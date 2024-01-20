Full card for UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

The UFC features its first PPV card of the year, as UFC 297 includes two title fights, taking place this Saturday, January 20 live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the co-main event, the vacant women’s bantamweight title is up for grabs as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva clash at 135 pounds.

Pennington (15-8) has won her last five in the octagon including a split decision win over Ketlen Veira last January. This marks her second bantamweight title fight, as she was outclassed by Holly Holm in 2020. Bueno Silva (10-2-1) makes her first fight appearance after serving a 4.5-month suspension due to a positive drug sample. Her July 2023 win over Holly Holm was also ruled a NC.

In the highly anticipated main event, Sean Strickland defends his UFC middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland (28-5) pulled off a huge upset win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 and became undisputed middleweight champion. Strickland won all three of his fights in 2023 and looks to extend that streak into 2024 in his first title defense. Du Plessis (20-2) has not lost in the octagon since making his UFC debut back in October 2020. He enters this title fight coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker.

Strickland enters with -110 odds to win, while Du Plessis has -110 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Du Plessis to win by KO (+200), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The big show and main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: ( C ) Sean Strickland vs. #2 Dricus Du Plessis, for Strickland’s middleweight title

Mike Malott vs. #13 Neil Magny, welterweight

#14 Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

#9 Movsar Evloev vs. #4 Arnold Allen, featherweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight

Gllian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women’s strawweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass