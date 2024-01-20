 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva: How to watch UFC 297 main card fight via live stream

We go over how to watch the Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva bantamweight fight on UFC 297, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Mike Turay
UFC 297 Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 297 will take place this weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada live from the Scotiabank Arena. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20. The co-main event features a showdown for the vacant women’s bantamweight title between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Bueno Silva is the betting favorite with -162 odds to win, while Pennington has +136 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Bueno Silva to win by submission (+175) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 297 starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

More From DraftKings Network