Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva: How to watch UFC 297 main card fight via live stream

UFC 297 will take place this weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada live from the Scotiabank Arena. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20. The co-main event features a showdown for the vacant women’s bantamweight title between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Bueno Silva is the betting favorite with -162 odds to win, while Pennington has +136 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Bueno Silva to win by submission (+175) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 297 starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.