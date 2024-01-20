Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: How to watch UFC 297 main event fight via live stream

UFC 297 will be taking place this weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada live from the Scotiabank Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20. The main event has the UFC middleweight title on the line as Sean Strickland takes on Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland enters with -110 odds to win, while Du Plessis has -110 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Du Plessis to win by KO (+200), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 297 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.