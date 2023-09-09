UFC 293: What time the PPV starts, how to watch via ESPN+ PPV live stream

UFC 293 is set to get going this weekend from Qudos Arena in Australia on Saturday, September 9. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between (C) Israel Adesanya and #5 Sean Strickland. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Adesanya is once again a middleweight titleholder and will be fighting in front of his residing home in Australia. This will be his first time facing off against Strickland who is a formidable opponent who has hopes of pulling off an upset. The co-main event has two top-10 heavyweights #6 Tai Tuivasa and #7 Alexander Volkov ready to settle the score.

The early prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass with prelims following that up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Adesanya vs. Strickland, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight (12:15 a.m. ET).